The spread of the new crown epidemic in Japan has suffered a huge impact on the medical system

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-25 07:48

CCTV news client news According to Japanese media reports, as of 18:15 local time on the 24th, there were 243,483 new confirmed cases of new crown in Japan in a single day, and 301 new deaths in a single day. The rapid spread of the epidemic has brought a huge impact on Japan’s medical system.

Several hospitals recently issued a joint statement, saying that the current spread of the epidemic has reached a catastrophic level. Medical resources are tight in many places in Japan. Not only are patients with new coronary pneumonia who need to be hospitalized difficult to treat, but sometimes operations for patients with other diseases have to be postponed.

Japanese doctor Hiroo Hideo: For those who come to our fever clinic and have fever symptoms, there are 60 to 70 appointment calls a day. However, due to the limited capacity of our clinic, we had to refuse many patients’ appointments. This wave of epidemics has increased not only the number of infected people, but also many people in the medical system. Not only is the number of people coming to see the doctor gradually increasing, but the operation of the hospital has begun to have problems, resulting in a serious shortage of medical resources, so it is called “disaster level” by medical institutions.

In the context of the continued spread of the epidemic, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on the 24th that the epidemic prevention measures will be relaxed and adjusted, including that local governments can choose to report only the information of infected persons with a high risk of severe illness, and consider shortening the home isolation of new coronavirus infections. time. At the same time, Fumio Kishida also announced the relaxation of the entry policy related to the new crown pneumonia epidemic. From September 7, entrants who can provide proof of three new crown vaccinations will no longer need to submit a negative nucleic acid 72 hours before entering Japan. Report. Japanese medical staff worry that such relaxation of entry is likely to further aggravate the epidemic.

Japanese doctor Hiroo Hideo: If there are strains with a high risk of severe illness in the future, it will be unwise to arbitrarily relax entry to countries and regions where such strains spread.