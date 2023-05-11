The spring edition of the sports and recreational event “Tour de Fruška” | Info

The sports and recreational event “Tour de Fruška” will start soon.

This year it will be held twice, in the spring edition, on May 20 and 21 and in the fall, on September 23 and 24. The event is held under the auspices of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina and the City of Novi Sad.

A member of the City Council for Sports and Youth, Ognjen Cvjetićanin, at the conference where this year’s event plan was presented, said that the City of Novi Sad is always ready to support events that promote sports, recreation and spending time in nature and that, with their attractiveness, encourage fellow citizens of different ages, so even the youngest ones to be active.

– Novi Sad and Fruška gora are increasingly hosting events in the field of mountain sports. In previous years, mountain biking cups and the European Championship in that sport were held in Novi Sad. The European Cycling Championship that was held at the Petrovaradin Fortress last month put Novi Sad on the European cycling map and the City showed that it has excellent infrastructure for that purpose. We are also very proud of the “Tour de Frushka” event, which is intended for all lovers of cycling, recreation, being in nature, but also good music and Vojvodina gastronomic specialties. It represents a wonderful combination of sports, business and tourism, since it promotes the beautiful Fruška Gora, as well as the tourist potential and beauty of Vojvodina – said Cvjetićanin.

The President of the Provincial Government, Igor Mirović, said that the goal of this manifestation is to raise awareness of the ecological importance of Fruška Gora and its protection through sports and community, as well as to motivate people to come more often and spend active time in nature.

As the director of the “Tour de Frushka” event, Ivan Arpaš, pointed out in the sports part of the program, cyclists will have the opportunity to enjoy as many as four different types of races: the MTB marathon, in three different lengths, the Eliminator race, the Road race, and the one that stands out as particularly interesting is racing electric bicycles, in two different lengths, and a trail race will be organized for walking.

In addition to sports, many tourist organizations will present themselves this year with presentations of cultural events and gastronomic offers, while the “Night Bazaar” will host numerous producers from Vojvodina.

A special surprise for visitors is a free concert that will be held by Marko Luis on Saturday, May 20.