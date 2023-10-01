The Stakes of the General Elections in Argentina: A Turning Point for Politics and Economy

Argentines Prepare to Vote in General Elections with the Future of the Country at Stake

On Sunday, October 22, Argentina will hold general elections to determine who will succeed Alberto Fernández as the next president. The elections will also involve the voting of 130 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 24 national senators in eight provinces. Additionally, several provinces, including Buenos Aires and Catamarca, will elect a new governor. The City of Buenos Aires will also participate in the national calendar to choose a new head of the Buenos Aires Government.

The upcoming elections mark a significant turning point for Argentina. Political analysts believe that the country is at the end of a cycle and is witnessing a full transition of political leadership. The appearance of figures such as Javier Milei, the extreme right presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanza, is a reflection of the strong rupture between citizens and the political establishment. In the primary elections, Milei’s party received 30.04% of the votes, surpassing the official political spaces of Unión por la Patria and Juntos por el Cambio, with former president Mauricio Macri as one of its main references.

Furthermore, Argentina faces a series of dichotomies and challenges in the upcoming elections. At the political level, the debate centers around republicanism versus transgression of institutions. There is also a need to redefine the direction and identity of the country. Economic concerns also play a significant role, as the country aims to transition from an informal to a formal economy and increase the percentage of formal workers. The country is also grappling with statism versus liberalism and the challenge of recovering purchasing power amidst high inflation rates.

Despite the varying perspectives and analyses, one thing is clear: Argentina is on the brink of a new era with the election of a new president. The outcome of the elections will shape the future of the country as it celebrates the 40th anniversary of the return to democracy.