Caijing.com Automotive News On December 19, according to the “Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily”, a few days ago, the official website of the European Council announced that the European Council and the Parliament reached an interim agreement on matters such as the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) and the Social Climate Fund. protocol. The agreement establishes a timetable for ETS businesses to cut free quotas. Starting in 2026, the free quota will be gradually reduced and will be completely eliminated by 2034. The carbon emissions covered by ETS account for about 40% of the EU’s total carbon dioxide emissions, and it is the EU’s main policy tool for emission reduction. In order to avoid double protection for the EU industry, the full implementation time of the EU carbon tariff (CBAM) is linked to the exit time of the ETS free quota. This means that the EU carbon tariff will start to be fully levied in 2026, a year earlier than the time announced in June this year. According to the provisional carbon tariff agreement reached by the European Council on December 14, it is determined that the EU carbon tariff will start trial operation in October next year, covering industries such as steel, cement, fertilizer, electricity and hydrogen energy.