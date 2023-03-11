Home World The State Department reacted to Dodik’s comments Info
World

by admin
The United States of America rejects the comments made by Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik on March 9, in which he allegedly sought to undermine the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina and made multiple threats about Republika Srpska’s secession from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Izvor: Mark Van Scyoc/Shutterstock

“Article III of the Dayton Constitution clearly states that the Republika Srpska must fully respect the decisions of the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, including the final and binding judgments of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” the State Department said in a statement.

As it is added, the USA is “proud to stand by the people of BiH as they build a future in the Euro-Atlantic community of nations and strengthen the state institutions necessary to take them there. Separatist rhetoric and threats to the Dayton Peace Agreement are irresponsible, dangerous and harmful to BiH’s progress towards further Euro-Atlantic integration.” “.

“The USA has been and will remain the strongest support and partner of Bosnia and Herzegovina and its people. We are committed to continuing to support the sovereignty, territorial integrity and multi-ethnic character of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and to hold responsible those who seek to undermine the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Dayton Peace Agreement. Our commitment is firm, and The US will not give up on the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” the statement said.

