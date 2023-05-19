Home » The state of emergency in Novi Grad has been lifted Info
In the Municipality of Novi Grad, the state of emergency declared due to floods caused by heavy rainfall was lifted.

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

Acting director of the Republic Administration of Civil Protection, Milan Novitović, said that emergency situation in Kozarska Dubica still in force and that the decision to abolish it is at the municipal headquarters of Civil Protection.

He said that the water level of both the Una and Sana rivers is decreasing, and that the water level of the Sava is being monitored due to the announcement of a possible increase in the flow of water towards Gradiška and Srbac.

In Novi Grad, primary and secondary schools will be working regularly from tomorrow, except for the “Sveti Sava” Primary School.

The mayor of the municipality of Novi Grad, Miroslav Drljača, said that the Kindergarten “Pčelica Maja” will also be open tomorrow.

“The water level of the Una river at 6:00 p.m. is 496 centimeters with a tendency to decrease. We hope that it will be like this in the coming period as well.“, said Drljača.

He emphasized that in the coming period, serious work should be done on flood protection, which was also discussed today during the visit of the Prime Minister of Republika Srpska, Radovan Višković.

The headquarters for emergency situations in Novi Grad recommended that citizens boil drinking water as a precaution.

The local notification center has so far received 166 reports from citizens about flood damage.

So far in Novi Grad, it has been reported that 44 residential buildings have been flooded, several landslides and landslides have been triggered, and there is enormous damage to infrastructure and agricultural plots.

Regular flood defense measures are in force in Novi Grad.

(Srna)

