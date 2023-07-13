The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World: UN Report reveals 122 Million More Hungry People Worldwide due to Pandemic

Title: UN Report Reveals Increase in Hungry Population Worldwide Amid Pandemic

Date: July 13, 2023

Written by: Zhang Minkai

According to the recently released 2023 “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World” report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Program (WFP), the world is facing a dire hunger crisis. The report highlights the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation in Ukraine, revealing an alarming increase in the number of people experiencing food insecurity.

The report estimates that between 691 million to 783 million people worldwide will grapple with serious food-related challenges in 2022, an increase of 122 million as compared to the pre-pandemic state in 2019. This unprecedented surge in hunger paints a grim picture and underscores the urgent need for global action.

The FAO, WFP, and other agencies have attributed this distressing trend to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the lingering consequences of the situation in Ukraine. These factors have disrupted food supply chains, triggered inflation, and further aggravated poverty and inequality. The report warns that without immediate interventions, the situation is likely to deteriorate further, pushing more people into the depths of hunger and malnutrition.

The repercussions of this crisis are not confined to a particular region. It is a global concern that demands unity and collective efforts in finding sustainable solutions. National governments, international organizations, and civil society must collaborate to implement comprehensive policies, invest in agriculture and rural development, and ensure access to nutritious food for all people.

As the world struggles to recover from the pandemic’s devastating impact, addressing the issue of food security must be prioritized. The FAO and WFP’s report serves as a wake-up call, underscoring the urgent need for immediate and coordinated action to combat hunger on a global scale.

Disclaimer: This news article contains original content from China Business News, and the copyright for this content resides with China Business News. Any unauthorized use, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating, or mirroring, is strictly prohibited. China Business News reserves the right to pursue legal action against infringers. For copyright authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai at 021-22002972 or 021-22002335, or via [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

