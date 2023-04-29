The Statistical Office of the RS published data for 2022 | Info

In the Republic of Srpska in 2022, 9,118 live births were born, of which 4,648 were boys and 4,470 were girls. Compared to 2021, the number of live births in 2022 is 156 fewer.

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

The average age of a mother at the birth of her first child in the Republic of Srpska was 27.7 years, i.e. 0.5 years less than in 2021. Long-term data indicate that women are postponing childbearing and that the age limit for childbearing is increasing.

The total average age of a mother at the birth of a child in the EU-27, according to the latest available Eurostat data (in 2021), was 31.1 years, while in the Republika Srpska, the average age in 2022 was 29.5 years.

Of the total number of live births, about 78.7% are born when the mother is between 20 and 34 years old. The birth order of the child remained at a similar level as it was in 2021. About 44.9% of mothers who gave birth in 2022 gave birth to their first child, about 36.2% of mothers gave birth to a second child, and about 18.9% of mothers gave birth to a third or more children. About 61.5% of mothers who give birth to their first child give birth in the age group of 20-29 years, about 65.8% of mothers who give birth to their second child are in the age group of 25-34, and about 88.9% of mothers give birth to their third child in the age group of 25 – 39 years old.

The share of live births out of wedlock in the total number of live births decreased compared to the previous year

In the Republika Srpska, the share of live births out of wedlock in the total number of live births was 15%, and compared to the previous year, it decreased by 1.1%. Out of the total number of children born out of wedlock, 91.6% of their parents live together.

Greater number of stillborn children

The total number of stillborn children is six more than the previous year. The highest stillbirth rate of 5.6‰ was recorded in 2001, and in 2011 it dropped to 3‰. In 2022, the stillbirth rate was 2.6‰.

Fewer deaths

In 2022, 16,263 people died in the Republic of Srpska, of which 8,469 were men and 7,794 were women. Compared to 2021, 2,739 fewer people died in the Republic of Srpska. The highest number of deaths occurred in the period January-March 2022, about 35.2%, and the lowest number of deaths occurred in the period October-December 2022, 20.2%.

Men today live shorter than women

The average age at death for men in 2022 was 72.1 years and for women 77.8 years. Compared to 2021, the average age at death for men is in a slight decline, while the average age at death for women is in a slight increase. Out of the total number of deaths, every sixth person dies under the age of 65.

40 children under the age of one died

In 2022, 40 children under the age of one died, 28 boys and 12 girls. About 57.5% of infants died in the first 10 days after birth. In 2022, the infant mortality rate was 4.4‰. According to the latest available Eurostat data (in 2021), the infant mortality rate in the EU-27 was 3.2‰.

Blood flow diseases are the leading cause of death

The leading cause of death in Republika Srpska was circulatory diseases. Of the total number of deaths, about 41% died from the mentioned diseases. Women die from circulatory diseases by about 9% more than men. According to the International Classification of Diseases, Injuries and Causes of Death, which is mandatory for all members of the World Health Organization, the next leading cause of death is classified as tumors (C00-D48). Of the total number of deaths in Republika Srpska, about 16.2% or 2,635 deaths are in the aforementioned group. Male mortality in this group of diseases is about 3.6% higher than female mortality.

Violent deaths

In the Republic of Srpska, during 2022, compared to the previous year, there was an increase in the number of violent deaths by about 4%. The total number of murders was 8, suicides 179, accidental cases 210, while in the other category, the number of violent deaths was 68. In the total number of violent deaths, men participated with 72.7%. About 86.6% of suicides occurred at the age of over 45.

Natural increase

Since 2002, the natural increase of Republika Srpska has been negative. The continuity of the decline in the natural increase indicates an increasing number of deaths and a lower number of live births. The rate of natural increase in 2022 is -6.4‰.

(WORLD)