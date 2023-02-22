A neighbor once reported the stepfather, who beat the child to death, for torturing the dog.

“I know that a neighbor reported him for torturing a dog. He tied his legs with a rope so that he could not walk. Then there is that dog beaten and thrown into the nearby yard of an abandoned canteen, where people don’t pass. The dog whined and howled, and he kicked him and then left him there to die of hunger and thirst. Fortunately, a neighbor saw it, freed the house and reported him,” Kurir learned from the neighbors.

As a reminder, members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Zaječar arrested MN (25) from the vicinity of Vlasotinac for the existence of grounds for suspicion that he brutally beat his two-year-old stepdaughter, hit her on the head, body, and slapped her. The child died of his injuries in the hospital. The police also arrested his common-law wife JT (23) from the vicinity of Zaječar, due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that she committed the criminal act of neglecting and abandoning a minor.

