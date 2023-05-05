The Stock Exchanges are looking beyond the central banks and are waiting for US unemployment. EU price lists on the rise

Finance by Stefania Arcudi and Paolo Paronetto In Piazza Affari, eyes fixed on Intesa Sanpaolo on the day of the quarterly. Euro/dollar little moved, oil on the rise

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock exchanges positive in the last session of the week, with the markets assimilating central bank decisions. and await the release of US unemployment data for April. On Thursday the ECB raised the cost of money by 25 basis points (the seventh adjustment in less than ten months) and left the way open for new increases, unlike the Federal Reserve which hiked rates on Wednesday but anticipated a lull in the crackdowns.

Investors are watching developments on the macro front (German industrial orders are down 10.7% month on month), fearing that the economy is losing momentum, and corporate indications, as the earnings season proceeds in full swing on both sides of the Atlantic. In the United States Apple ended the quarter with profits down 3% to $24.16 billion and revenues down 3% to $97.28 billion, still beating estimates thanks to higher-than-expected iPhone sales.

In the absence of indications from Tokyo, which is still closed for holidays, the FTSE MIB Milanese thus gains ground together with the other indices of the Old Continent. Among the main titles, eyes fixed on Intesa Sanpaolo on the day of publication of the results for the first quarter. Weak Moncler after the accounts, while it highlights Telecom Italia waiting for developments in the match for the network.

Euro/dollar little moved, oil rises

On the currency side, the euro remained at the previous day’s levels at 1.1039 dollars (from 1.1040 on Thursday) and changed hands by 148.07 yen (from 147.41). The dollar/yen exchange rate is at 134.15 (from 133.95). The price of oil rose, which however is preparing to close the third week in a row with a drop while fears about demand remain: June futures on WTI rise by 1.11% to 69.32 dollars a barrel and those on Brent for July of 1.23% to 73.39 dollars. Natural gas traded in Amsterdam fell by 0.7% to 35.4 euros per megawatt hour.

