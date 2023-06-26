Home » The Stock Exchanges of today 26 June. Price lists cautious after tensions in Russia. Beacons on the ECB forum
The Stock Exchanges of today 26 June. Price lists cautious after tensions in Russia. Beacons on the ECB forum

The Stock Exchanges of today 26 June. Price lists cautious after tensions in Russia. Beacons on the ECB forum

A cautious upward start for the stock exchanges, at the test of the reopening after the tensions in Russia of the weekend, with the march of the Wagner mercenaries towards Moscow stopped a few hundred kilometers from the capital. The effects are being felt on the ruble, heavily weakened by the weekend’s events. The eyes of the markets are now focused on the ECB forum in Sintra, with Christine Lagarde who will speak around 6pm.

Weak lists in Asia, with Tokyo losing 0.25%.

09:21

The ruble reduces losses

The euro moved little at the beginning of the week, with investors looking more at interest rate trends and central bank decisions than at tensions in Russia. The euro remains above 1.09 dollars and changes hands at 1.091 (1.0884 at Friday’s close) and 156.399 yen (from 155.84). The dollar/yen exchange rate is at 143.41. The ruble is down about 2% to 87 to the dollar.

Over the weekend, in the wake of the escalation in Russia, it had reached over 100 for a dollar, the highest since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, only to fall when Prigozhin interrupted the march of the Wagner on Moscow. The Russian currency drops more than 12% in 2023.

09:20

Positive start for the European Stock Exchanges

Rising opening for the main European stock exchanges. Paris gains 0.17% to 7,175 points, London 0.02% to 7,463 points, Frankfurt +0.28% to 15,874 points and Madrid 0.12% to 9,277 points.

