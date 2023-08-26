The Stories of Fâ: a gateway to ancestral wisdom – Bol d’air, Positivement A fric kain

As a Beninese, I am proud of the cultural richness of my country and among the treasures that illuminate our heritage are the Stories of Fâ. Much more than a divinatory practice, these stories are an open door to self-understanding and an invitation to explore the mysteries of our existence.

At the heart of Beninese culture, the Stories of the Fa have permeated the childhood of many people, told during evenings around the fire during the visits of young vacationers to their grandparents. Much more than simple stories to entertain children, these legends play an essential role in the Fâ divination ritual, considered as a means of connecting with one’s destiny and one’s soul.

Whether you are a follower of the Fâ or simply curious about new perspectives, these stories offer valuable insight into the complexity of life, the strength of tradition and the timeless wisdom of our ancestors. They remind us that the answers to our questions already reside within us, and that nothing is really new under the sun.

Photo by Iwaria

The Timeless Value of Fa Worship

In our society, every potentially problematic situation or circumstance can be an opportunity for an insider to consult the Fa.

Why consult the Fa?

Fa-based divination transcends the material aspects of our existence and delves deep into our being. In seeking to understand the messages of destiny, we are confronted with truths that are sometimes difficult, but essential for our personal growth. For many Beninese, learning about Fâ and doing regular consultations is an introspective process that invites us to explore our inner nature, identify our strengths and weaknesses, and evolve towards a better version of ourselves.

What are the reasons for consulting the Fa?

The questions addressed are multiple: planning a trip (by determining the date of departure), choosing the first name of a future child, understanding recurring nightmares, interpreting strange signs perceived in everyday life, looking for indications to court or avoid a person , solve infertility or sterility problems, elucidate mysterious or premature deaths, and many more.

Photo by Iwaria

And the sixth

The bokonon, the diviner who practices the divinatory art of the Fa, is asked to interpret the voice of destiny. Thanks to his knowledge and his connection with spiritual forces, he explores the signs and symbols of the Fa to shed light on the questions of the initiate. The bokonon is a guide, an intermediary between the visible and invisible worlds, which helps individuals to understand the messages of their destiny and to make informed decisions.

When an individual comes to consult a Bokonon for answers or advice, it relies on the problems and solutions of the past, as illustrated in the Stories of the Fâ. The Bokonon carefully analyzes the current situation and uses the teachings of ancestral stories to advise the person on the actions to be taken, the words to be spoken and the behaviors to be adopted to overcome their difficulties.

The signs

Each divinatory sign of the Fâ is accompanied by a multitude of stories and legends. These tales narrate the exploits of characters, whether human or animal, and tell how they overcame difficulties similar to those we face today. Legends provide a solid foundation to guide our present actions.

My relationship to the Fa

Growing up in Benin, I had the privilege of rubbing shoulders with the power of endogenous religions, in particular that of the Fâ in the daily life of our society. Fa Stories rocked my childhood, providing me with valuable life lessons that deeply shaped my worldview. Although I have never been introduced to the Fa and do not plan to become one one day, what really attracts me is the incredible cultural, literary and poetic richness that these stories contain.

Originally from Benin, but living for several years in the United States, I am proud to hold dual nationality, and it is here, in Benin, that I find a fascinating balance between science and the supernatural. This duality has always sparked my interest and shaped my insatiable curiosity towards the mysteries of life and the universe.

In my eyes, the stories of the Fa are the Beninese equivalent of the famous tales of Jean de La Fontaine. Beyond their cultural origins, they exude a universal wisdom, capable of transcending all religious beliefs.

Recently, a friend captivated me by telling me the story of a native Frenchwoman who, eager to discover Africa, plunged into the bewitching universe of Fâ during a trip to Benin. This experience opened up new perspectives for me on the subtle link between science and the supernatural, fueling my thirst for understanding the world around us and the invisible that inhabits it.

Photo by Iwaria

A work history

It was last summer that this acquaintance, driven by an unparalleled curiosity, decided to venture into Benin. There, in the ancient kingdom of Dahomey, she discovers the customs of Fâ and decides to let herself be carried away by the initiation ritual of becoming a real “Favi” (ie a child of Fâ).

Back in France, she is delighted with her trip and everything seems to be going well until she finds herself in conflict with her superior at work, threatening her job and her financial stability. Despite all her efforts to calm the situation, fate really seems to be working against her.

Distraught, she turns to her Beninese friend, the very one who had guided her to the Fâ. And you know what ? He assures her that the “Bokonon” – the mystical sage – can solve her thorny problem.

Intrigued and filled with hope, on Monday she shared the address of her office in France with the Bokonon, who, for information, lives in a village not far from Ouidah, a seaside town located 40 kilometers from Cotonou. This is where it gets crunchy.

On Tuesday the Bokonon calls her to tell her that the address she had given him was wrong. He explains to her that he went to the address the day before, but couldn’t find the office. Frankly, there, she was perplexed!

They had spoken the night before, and less than 12 hours later, he claims to have come to the address in France, although he has never traveled and does not even have a Visa!

So, taken aback, she checks and discovers that an error had slipped into her figures. She apologizes, corrects her mistake and once again, the Bokonon promises to come by his office.

Photo by Iwaria

On Wednesday, while the Bokonon is still in his village in Benin, he reassures her by telling her that her job is secure, that no one can fire her or harm her. You imagine ? Such assurance coming from so far away!

And the most incredible thing in all of this is that he recalls a strange vision he had: the presence of a mysterious black powder in a corner of his office. And guess what? On Thursday, she actually finds this enigmatic powder, as he predicted.

From then on, peace returns to his workplace, and his worries melt away as if by magic. She is now convinced that the Fa and its invisible forces are very real, transcending the boundaries of time and space.

OK, and what do I think?

It’s really amazing, you know. By carefully observing the stories of the Fâ, I discovered a constant that struck me. It is the primacy of good over evil. Each time, at the end of these stories, good triumphs over evil, and light illuminates the darkness. It’s a great life lesson, a source of inspiration for all.

I think that even those among us, Beninese converts to Christian, Muslim or other religions, who have reservations about the Fâ, should open their minds to grasp this positive essence that is hidden in these stories. Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater, as they say.

As the Apostle Paul so aptly said, “Test everything and hold fast to what is good. There is a wealth of values ​​in these Fâ tales that transcends religious beliefs. It would be a shame to miss out on these beneficial teachings simply because of our prejudices.

By opening ourselves to this ancient wisdom, we can find treasures of kindness, love and compassion that universally resonate with human aspirations. So, let’s explore these stories with an open heart, ready to welcome what is good, and let us be guided by the light they bring into our lives.

I translate lots of Fa stories on my blog! Discover them!

August 3, 2023

by Séverine Peyron dit Thouard

Jul 14, 2023

by Edmond NANOUKON

May 16, 2023

by Edmond NANOUKON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

