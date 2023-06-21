The story about the family tragedy was left with nothing Entertainment

Singer Stoja once recalled the difficult moments she experienced after the death of her first husband.

Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImages

At one time, she revealed that she became a mother at a young age, and then soon experienced a tragedy when her husband died, and his family threw her out of the house with the child. She was only 19 at the time, and her son was only three, and they went through Golgotha ​​together.

Five years ago, the singer recalled those difficult moments in her big confession:

“I have to mention that day after the funeral, my son and I came home and we no longer had the right to anything… We had to leave the house, because that’s what his family wanted. They never loved me because I was a poor child and because I married him young,” the singer told in the show “Iz profila” and added:

“That day I literally walked down the street with the child, without clothes, toys, without anything and I screamed at the top of my voice, I was really sick. I look at the child and go, and I don’t know where… The father was so strict and he said that if I get married I won’t come again, and I took that literally and I wasn’t allowed to go to my parents, somehow I didn’t want them to be right. However, I had a good friend who helped me then, I went to her with the child for about 6 months until I broke free financially. I immediately had to continue working. My friends helped me, who were like family to me,” Stoja explained to Grand.



See description

LEFT WITHOUT HUSBAND, SHE WAS THROWN OUT ON THE STREET! Stoja’s difficult confession – the tragedy changed her life, she WAS WITHOUT ANYTHING with her child!

Hide description

Source: ATA IMAGES / ANTONIO AHELNo. image: 7 1 / 7 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 7 2 / 7 Source: YouTube/Paparazzo Lov // DNKr. image: 7 3 / 7 AD Source: ATA Images /Antonio AhelNo. image: 7 4 / 7 Source: Instagram/stoja_institucijaNo. picture: 7 5 / 7 Source: Youtube/ STOJA officialNo. picture: 7 6 / 7 AD Source: Instagram/stoja_institucijaNo. picture: 7 7 / 7

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

