The story of Argenis Giménez: a former patient, he is now fighting against abuse in psychiatric hospitals

Il 13 maggio 1978exactly 45 years ago, the Italian Parliament approved the so-called “Basaglia law”thus abolishing psychiatric hospitals and with them the forced (and violent) confinement of people with mental disorders. An epochal passage, which meant the full citizenship of people hitherto considered “rejects” of society. The work of the Venetian psychiatrist Franco Basaglia (who died in 1980 at the age of only 56) and the social and political movement that supported his struggle have placed Italy at the forefront in eliminating the ghettoization produced by “madhouses”: a beacon of civilization that still today is a source of inspiration when it comes to mental health. A long process that sees big differences in implementation in different latitudes in our country but which has paved the way for another possible way in the treatment of mental disorders, without walls, without segregation, without stigma.

Another possible way to which one looks also fromAmerica Latina where Basaglia spread his innovative approach and where he planted several seeds that still flourish today. An example of this is the book The condemnation of being crazy and poor: alternatives to the asylum which collects the fourteen conferences that Basaglia held in Brazil in 1979, talking about his work, experiences and ideas that led to the Italian revolution of the previous year. In front of hundreds of students, teachers, doctors, psychotherapists and trade unionists, the Italian psychiatrist spoke about the fight against social exclusion and stigmatization, the need to abolish psychiatric institutionalization and how mental health could and should be seen under a other light.

Read Also Barbara Capovani, the Minister of Health: “Today decree for the establishment of the new technical table” on mental health

A story of great impact and great sacrifice linked to the example and work of Basaglia is also that of the Venezuelan Argenis Gimenez (62 years old), originally from Barquisimeto and better known in his hometown (and also throughout Venezuela) as “El loco de la pancarta” (the madman of the cartel). Argenis, who was a psychiatric patient, has been carrying on since 1992 a singular and tenacious protest inspired by the work of the Venetian psychiatrist, to denounce the ill-treatment that is still suffered by people with mental disorders in the South American country.

Every day, for 30 years, he has walked the streets of Barquisimeto with a sign on the heada sign bearing different phrases but essentially asking for all an end to repression and violence in psychiatric hospitals in Venezuela. He himself suffered these harassments and violence (at the age of 28 he was given the first electroshock) in the Hospital El Pampero psychiatric hospital, a facility from which he escaped shortly after to start a social activism and a struggle that continues today. Argenis wants people with mental disorders to stop being anonymous martyrs and to be able to find their place in a society unscrupulous towards those who suffer from this condition, people who do not vote, who do not pay taxes, and who are therefore not “useful” to the system.

Born into a “difficult” and numerous family, the son of a mother who suffered from serious problems of schizophrenia, with eight other siblings and in a situation of extreme poverty, Argenis had to find his way from an early age. At the age of 7 he ran away from home and was welcomed by the Sisters of Charity, in a center where he learned to read and write. And writing is one of the great passions of this social activist who creatively coins his daily denunciation messages, supported by his fellow citizens who provide him with tools and basic necessities. Argenis writes as often as he can and his work is entitled to him Autobiographical Synthesis of the madman of the banner today it is a great testimony of a life spent in favor of a great civilizational struggle.

Read Also Leonardo Sciascia, his daughter Anna Maria tells it: “He cried profusely when Pasolini died. Intellectuals and politics? Today we are all aligned”

A character that has already become folklore and myth of the state capital Laraan intellectual of the street who lives on the street, a witness of that other possible way defended by Basaglia, a man who with determination and great fortitude continues to speak of a revolution that in this part of the world is slow in taking place.

Indeed, Argenis’ complaints find support in numerous reports and articles, such as the one produced by New York Times in 2016 right in his city, Barquisimeto. A situation of structural abuse, aggravated even more by the serious economic crisis going through the South American country and which is not limited to the hometown of Argenis. Other reports, like the one made by France 24 in 2019 in the psychiatric hospital of Lidice (Caracas), in fact denounce the situation of violence, repression and abandonment experienced by people with mental disorders in psychiatric facilities also in the rest of the country.

Argenis Gimenez will not be an anonymous martyr e his commitment must make us think on what is still necessary (and urgent) to do, to break down the walls of indifference and stigma towards mental health.

Grazie Argenis.