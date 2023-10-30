The story of breast cancer ~ BARA

Breast cancer, the leading cause of cancer death among women. Sometimes hereditary, sometimes due to poor lifestyle… Breast cancer is however easily treated, if diagnosed in time. Just like Marie, who you will discover in this article, many women neglect the importance of regular screening, even if only by self-palpation, which is however life-saving.

Something unusual

One Monday morning, with all the heaviness in my body refusing to get out of bed, I struggle to get up and go to the nursing ward.medical imaging from a renowned hospital in N’Djamena for my academic internship. It is there that I will meet Marie.

Marie is a thirty-year-old non-smoker according to her but who gulps down beer like water. When she got up this Monday morning, she noticed a brownish liquid discharge at the end of the nipple of her left breast while the other breast was completely normal. She had already felt a mass there for some time and the skin around her breast looked more and more like orange peel.

She usually works at the counter of a dancing bar very popular with young smokers but that day she will go to the hospital, the same one where I am an intern, where her life will turn upside down.

Woman feeling her breasts. Photo Credit: Stefamerpik via FreePik

Doctor what is wrong with my breast?

Once in the general practitioner’s office, the latter directs him to the radiology department for a mammography after having spotted on palpation a hard lump on the side of Marie’s left breast.

To teach me the basics of his profession, the radiologist who supervises me asks me to do it. Excitedly, I jumped on the console of the machine to take pictures of Marie’s breasts, slightly compressed on the x-ray film plate.

Diagram of a mammography machine. Alan Hoofring via Wikicommons

We smile and Click! Clack! Here are the photos of Marie’s breasts.

Breasts on a mammogram. Photo credit: Wikicommons

Breast cancer grade what??

On the mammogram examination we can easily see a breast density in the abnormal breast. From experience, the radiologist already knows that it is cancer. But to confirm it, Marie will go to theanatomopathologist for a breast biopsy which will reveal a grade 3 triple negative breast cancer. If, like Mary, these terms trouble you then yes, you are right to be troubled.

Triple negative breast cancer grade 3 means that it is at an advanced stage, the size of the tumor exceeds 5 cm and begins to metastasize the chest cavity. Above all, this means for Marie that her cancer was diagnosed late and that she has little chance of surviving if she does not receive adequate treatment.

To attack !! Show no mercy !!

Aggressive breast cancer requires aggressive treatment. The oncologist therefore did not skimp on the means of treatment to save Marie. The battle plan developed by the oncologist was to do a chemotherapy to Marie to reduce the size of the cancer in order to remove it surgically.

But unfortunately the cancer does not give in and has not moved one iota. Faced with an infiltrating cancer whose size exceeds 3 cm immediately or after primary chemotherapy and which does not allow obtaining a suitable aesthetic result after a tumorectomie precise, we then recommend a total mastectomy.

Surgeons in the operating room. Photo credit: AMISOM via Iwaria

Even if you are not familiar with medical jargon you will understand: we are going to remove Marie’s entire left breast. Then will follow chemotherapy finally accompanied by radiotherapy to eliminate the metastases that are beginning to proliferate in Marie’s body. “We must not give them a single chance to reoffend!” » said the oncologist. We can say that Marie had a hard time and left the hospital seriously damaged.

Psychological damage

Not having the means to afford a silicone breast implant to mimic the real thing she must now bear a psychological weight like many other breast cancer survivors.

Silicone breast implant. Photo credit : Image de nensuria sur Freepik

During her last chemo session she confided to me her biggest worry of the moment: “Will my husband still look at me like he used to with one less breast? People will look at me strangely in public! And then I don’t have my hair anymore! What will I look like? »

Breasts decorated with flowers. Photo credit: wayhomestudio via FreePik

Indeed, the breast is the symbol of femininity, motherhood and sexuality for women. The breast has always been associated with seduction, tenderness, softness and the beauty of the woman’s body. So finding yourself separated from one breast can be quite difficult for a woman.

Yeah ! Ironically I allow myself to think that in their intimacy with her husband she must have been proud of him for showing off his E cup and when she unbuttoned his shirt a little before entering her boss’s office, just to attract his favor, eh ! Ladies? Some may recognize themselves. Marie was aware of the value of her breasts.

Extraordinary heritage

Today, although Marie is in remission, her mother was not so lucky to have this medical assistance. She died when Marie was still a child. As if her mother had left her this breast cancer as an inheritance. In addition to its genetic predispositionan unhealthy lifestyle, alcoholism associated with passive smoking, Marie had little chance of escaping the clutches of this cancer.

