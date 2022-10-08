Home World The story of Emmy, the 3-year-old girl who survived the massacre in Thailand: she woke up from a nap among her dead companions. Her mother: “she just wants to go back to school”
The story of Emmy, the 3-year-old girl who survived the massacre in Thailand: she woke up from a nap among her dead companions. Her mother: "she just wants to go back to school"

The story of Emmy, the 3-year-old girl who survived the massacre in Thailand: she woke up from a nap among her dead companions. Her mother: “she just wants to go back to school”

She looks like an Emmy doll, straight brown hair and two big dark eyes. When she woke up from her nap after lunch last October 6, those big eyes saw what a child should never be in front of: all of her kindergarten classmates in Nong Bua Lamphu province in northern Thailand. they were gone. Their lives were interrupted by the insane gesture of a former police officer, who broke into the school, opening fire on children and teachers. The final toll of that tragic morning was 38 victims, including 25 children. It is among their bodies that Emmy, only 3 years old, woke up: the cops found her and it is not clear how the little girl was able to save herself.

Emmy’s grandfather told the Bbc that the niece “had no idea what had happened when she opened her eyes, she thought everyone was still asleep. A policeman covered her eyes with a handkerchief and took her away from all that blood. ‘ Seeing the little girl standing in the room made the investigators hope to the last to find someone else still alive. But this did not happen.

“When I saw her I hugged her very tightly,” added the still incredulous grandfather, “I’m so happy she survived.” Emmy’s mother, who lives in Bangkok during the week for work reasons, did not initially believe that the girl found alive was her daughter. She was convinced only after a video call: “Only then did I feel really relieved,” the woman confessed to reporters.

Now Emmy’s family can’t find the words to explain to the little survivor what happened. The child, said her grandparents, continues to ask about her asylum, her companions and above all she wants to see her best friend again with whom she always took a nap. “The grandmother explained to her how she managed that they were all killed and that the nursery school will remain closed for the time being,” added the child’s mother, “she just wants to go back to school and now she is too young to understand the concept of death”.

The Pope denounced the “horrible attack”, an “unspeakable act of violence against innocent children”, declared Cardinal Pietro Parolin in the telegram of condolence for the victims. Meanwhile, the funeral is taking place in several Buddhist temples in the town where three days of mourning will be observed.

Thailand, former police officer fires in asylum: moments after the tragedy

See also  Syria, Assad visits the Arab Emirates: it is the first time since the war

