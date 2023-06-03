Home » The story of Giovanni Nicosia who participated in the Resistance with Italo Calvino and in the revolutions in South America with Che Guevara
World

The story of Giovanni Nicosia who participated in the Resistance with Italo Calvino and in the revolutions in South America with Che Guevara

by admin
The story of Giovanni Nicosia who participated in the Resistance with Italo Calvino and in the revolutions in South America with Che Guevara

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

Discovered a new story dedicated to Riesi’s contribution to the partisan resistance. The ANPI of Riesi led by Giuseppe Calascibetta reports the case of Giovanni Nicosia, a writer and partisan born in Riesi who lived for several years…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The story of Giovanni Nicosia who participated in the Resistance with Italo Calvino and in the revolutions in South America with Che Guevara appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The ruble flies, but with the buy-back of the bonds it is again yellow on default

You may also like

Russian bombs on Kherson: 5 civilians injured, including...

here is the calendar of events

5.9 magnitude earthquake in the Gulf of Aden...

The Ludwig Band release “My love has gone...

Brawl between parents in Los Angeles: a hundred...

Nikola Jokić’s impact on Denver’s defense | Sport

Cake with strawberries | Magazine

Homicide in a shopping mall in Hong Kong...

Ballot, gray smoke on apparent Pd-Italy, “if so...

News Udinese – Walace warns Allegri: “Dacia Arena...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy