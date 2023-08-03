Home » The story of Huliapole through its hospital, bombed and now abandoned – Corriere TV
The story of a city, Huliapole, through its hospital. Huliapole is a frontier town: it has been under Russian fire ever since since the beginning of the war. All the houses in this city were hit, almost half destroyed: 18,000 people lived there, now – according to local police data – only 1,830 remain.
The hospital has been abandoned since March: it was hit several times during the 17 months of war. Olena, a nurse who remained in Huliapole, explains: «On June 9, a 500kg bomb dropped from an airplane hit in front of the hospital and caused most of the damage. The hospital now only works as an emergency room “, the sick – since March 2022 – are taken to Zaporizhzhia”.

August 3, 2023 – Updated August 3, 2023, 10:45 am

