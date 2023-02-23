“On February 6, while we were working on Bakhmutwe received a message from a fixer telling us that he didn’t want to work with us because he was told by security services of Ukraine that our press accreditation was canceled because considered collaborators of the enemy. We were told that the Ukrainian security services would have to interrogate us and to ease the situation we moved to Kiev. All this time by the Ukrainian authorities there was neither a confirmation nor a clear answer. They have been circulating very dangerous voices, we were talked about as Russian spies on local chats. The accusations of being Russian propagandists hurt because in the past we have made inquiries in Donbass about separatists”. The Italian journalists told it alfredo bosco e Andrea Sceresinistranded for 16 days in Kiev, interviewed by theAnsa. “If Ukraine wants to open up to the Western world, it must guarantee those who come here to be able to work and not withdraw accreditation without giving reasons and without allowing the people involved to clarify the situation. If the thing passes that they can ban two journalists from working on the basis of the fact that we have been in Donbass, reporting things in full, it will be a problem for Ukraine itself”.