The story of Laura and Max, German teachers kicked out of far-right school

Two teachers from East Germany wanted to challenge the behavior of students in their clearly neo-Nazi-inspired high school. They tried to dissuade bullies who threatened to beat up fellow immigrants. They lectured on their country’s Nazi past. They invited a black rapper to talk about mutual respect.

Nothing helped, indeed. Desperate, Laura Nickel and Max Teske have therefore written an open letter to describe the atmosphere of intimidation that reigns in the Mina Witkojc school in Burg.

