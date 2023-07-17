The story of the Australian sailor who survived three months in the Pacific Ocean

Loading player

On July 12, an Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after spending three months aboard a catamaran in the North Pacific Ocean, surviving on raw fish and rainwater. They were found by chance by a helicopter that was searching for tuna schools in that area for a Mexican trawler.

In April Tim Shaddock, a 51-year-old man living in Sydney, Australia, sailed on his catamaran with his dog from the city of La Paz along Mexico’s west coast. His goal was French Polynesia, located in the Pacific Ocean but more than five thousand kilometers away.

A few weeks after departure, a storm had damaged his vessel, destroying its electronic components, which include radar and other navigational instruments needed to navigate and communicate with the mainland during the crossing. The catamaran had thus drifted in the middle of the North Pacific Ocean for over two months.

Shaddock told the Australian TV website 9 News that both he and the dog managed to survive in the three months after his departure by eating only raw fish and drinking rainwater, thanks to the sea survival equipment that the man had on board. To protect themselves from the sun, however, they spent most of the time under the boat’s canopy.

Ocean survival expert Professor Mike Tipton says the rescue story of Australian sailor Tim Shaddock after two months lost at sea is “remarkable”.https://t.co/qPvg6C08nj — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) July 17, 2023

Mike Tipton, sea survival expert and professor at the University of Portsmouth, UK, has explained a 9 News that the story of Shaddock was a ‘combination of luck and skill’. Its survival depended on some favorable conditions, such as the fact that it was located in a mild area of ​​the ocean: for example, it did not run the risk of dying of hypothermia due to low temperatures, as it could have happened in other ocean areas, and he was quite lucky to be able to collect enough rainwater to stay hydrated for about three months. If it hadn’t rained for him, Shaddock and the dog certainly wouldn’t have survived, since they had no equipment on board the catamaran to desalinate the seawater.

Shaddock said he organized a meticulous plan day by day to ration water and food resources. He conserved energy as much as possible and tried to protect himself from the sun to avoid excessive sweating and accelerate the dehydration process. In short, Shaddock was lucky due to the frequency of the rains, but he was then good at exploiting them and not wasting water. It was also important to maintain a positive psychological attitude, which according to Tipton could also have been facilitated by the fact that he had to take care of the dog and in general by the company of him.

Although he was found weaker and thinner than when he left, Shaddock said he had no particular health problems and was not injured in the storm, as confirmed by a doctor who examined him after he had been rescued.

