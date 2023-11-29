the story of the Palestinian prisoner released in the exchanges – Corriere TV

Ameen Al Abassi, 16, was arrested in November last year for throwing stones and Molotov cocktails

He had been sentenced to 20 months in prison for throwing stones and possibly even Molotov cocktails. Ameen Al Abbassi is part of the Palestinian prisoners freed in the exchange of hostages with Israel; he was 16 years old when, in November 2022, he was arrested by the Israeli police in East Jerusalem. His story, told by our correspondent Lorenzo Cremonesi, is the same as that of hundreds of minors arrested daily by the Israeli police force. Ameen talks about how conditions in the cell have drastically worsened after the massacre carried out by Hamas on 7 October. (Lorenzo Cremonesi)

November 29, 2023 – Updated November 29, 2023, 4:51 pm

