The strange scam of a Bank of Italy employee to a European institution

In early June, a former employee of the Bank of Italy was sentenced by the Italian Court of Auditors to compensate an institution of the European Union for which the man had worked, the European Economic and Social Committee, with 152,856 euros, i.e. the money unduly accumulated between 2009 and 2012 for an alleged fraud. The news has been given dal Messenger and a few days ago from the news site Politico.

The story is quite intricate, and second Politico above all, it demonstrates how soft controls are on the transparency of important officials working in the peripheral institutions of the Union. Especially in the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), an institution long known for its marginal contribution to the European legislative process e for its opaque management.

The former employee of the Bank of Italy, who Politico identifies only with the letter G., was an economist at the Bank for years, and considered an expert of national importance on some issues. In 2009 he was temporarily “seconded” to a European institution, as often happens in the career of important public officials. The institution in question, however, is rather particular. The EESC was set up in 1958 to allow trade unions and trade associations to participate in the creation of the single European market, the space within which goods and services can circulate without borders: however, it has since lost much centrality.

Today it remains a consultative body, involved in a very limited way in the legislative process managed above all by the European Commission, the European Parliament and the national governments meeting in the Council. In European circles it has the reputation of a place where much less work is done than in all the more important institutions, against salaries that have remained quite high.

G. was seconded to the EESC in 2009. Before being transferred, he obtained some benefits from the Bank of Italy to meet the expenses he would have had to incur in moving to Brussels, Belgium, where the EESC is based (a very short distance from the European Parliament , in the district of the institutions). G. however asked for a salary increase to cover the costs of accommodation also at the EESC. The Court of Auditors maintains that the money received by G. from both the Bank of Italy and the EESC for accommodation in Brussels was never spent. G. apparently lived for years in his office.

An internal source at the EESC he told Politico that the door to G.’s office was sealed so that no one could enter (more or less like the door to an apartment). A Bank of Italy official who preferred to remain anonymous added, also speaking with Politico, who had placed a mattress in G.’s room. The Messenger he cites a criminal sentence that G. received in 2019 for this same affair according to which G. had also brought “personal effects” to his office at the EESC, and essentially “turned his study into accommodation”.

In 2012, after three years at the EESC, G.’s situation was reported to the Bank of Italy, however shortly before his secondment ended. In January 2014 G. was finally fired for an unjustified absence of two months, which had been going on since November. In the meantime, however, he had found a job at the European Commission, where he remained until 2016.

More or less since that year all traces of him have been lost. The Court of Auditors tried to track him down in Brussels, where his last known address dates back to 2017, without success. G. has chosen not to be represented by any lawyer, a circumstance envisaged by Italian law for civil and administrative cases, he has not participated in any hearing nor Politico he found it. “Maybe he’s in India!” joked an official of the Court of Auditors who wished to remain anonymous, speaking precisely with Politico. The Bank of Italy has already managed to recover the 81,537 euros it had asked for back from G., it is not clear whether the EESC will be able to obtain the 152,856 euros in compensation.

It is not the first time that the EESC, which costs EUR 150 million a year to run and has around 700 staff, has gotten into trouble over transparency issues: a few years ago it had turned out that several employees had complained of being bullied or harassed, without the institution taking their reports seriously.