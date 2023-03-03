The Stranglersborn in the years before the punk explosion, are performing this week in our country to star in a three-date tour that will take them to Valencia (today March 3, Sala Repvblicca), Madrid (March 4, Shoko) y Barcelona (March 5, Razzmatazz 2).

First formed in 1974, The Stranglers’ attitude was adopted by the punk movement of the late 1970s, but musically they have gone much further, exploring very different paths throughout their career, during which they have signed hits like “Peaches”, “No More Heroes”, “Always The Sun”, “Walk On By”, “Golden Brown” or “Strange Little Girl”.

The Stranglers’ career spans five decades, but they continue to prove that they are a band to be reckoned with. A clear example is his latest album, “Dark Matters”which went on to enter the top 5 in the UK at the time of its release in 2021.

In any case, The Stranglers continue to perform live and in perfect shape on stage, so now you know, you can see them on Valencia (March 3, 2023Sala Repvblicca), Madrid (March 4, 2023Shôko) and Barcelona (March 5, 2023, Razzmatazz 2). Tickets are already on sale at www.ticketmaster.es.