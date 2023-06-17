by blogsicilia.it – ​​10 seconds ago

Palermo is a gruyère of holes. A fact well known to all, documented several times and which continues to cause daily difficulties for pedestrians and motorists. At the moment, the Sicilian capital does not have a company that…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The streets of Palermo are falling apart, the Municipality’s plan to eliminate potholes appeared 10 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».