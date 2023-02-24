Home World The Strokes compile their ten singles in “The Singles. Vol. 1”
The Strokes compile their ten singles in "The Singles. Vol. 1"

The Strokes compile their ten singles in "The Singles. Vol. 1"

American pop rock band The Strokes He launches a spectacular box set with the first ten singles and their respective B-sides. In total there will be nothing more and nothing less than what is considered the twenty-one best songs of his career.

It is difficult to establish which are the best songs of the band led by Julian Casablancas, but what is clear is that if we make a list, we will find some essential hits such as “Reptilia”, “Last Nite”, “Someday” and “New York City Cops”, to name four essentials. Well, they all appear in this box.

The Strokes are a rock band that formed in 1998 and debuted with their debut album. “Is This It” in 2001, being one of the main guitar groups of its time. The group, led by Julian Casablancas, has been critically acclaimed since birth, considered a sort of “saviors of rock” and one of the leading names in turn-of-the-century New York rock. They have won countless awards and are considered one of the reference rock bands.

From his previous project “The New Abnormal” in the magazine we commented: “‘The New Abnormal’ is The Strokes elevated to its maximum exponent, assimilating like nobody else the legacy of the New York New Wave and the post-punk of Television, Blondie, Talking Heads, Suicide y The Cars. Influences already known and embodied in compositions such as the aforementioned “The Adults Are Talking” or “Bad Decisions”, together with which synthesized pop and dance rock are becoming increasingly important. Contagious canned rhythms that propel pieces like “Brooklyn Bridge”, “At the Door” or “Eternal Summer” referring to New Order or, why not, the very first Madonna. ‘The New Abnormal’ It’s smoking sewers and neon lights. But above all, ‘The New Abnormal’ it’s a disco.”

