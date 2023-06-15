The student who shot the teacher was transferred to psychiatry Info

The student who shot the teacher at the elementary school in Lukavac this morning was transferred from the police station to the Psychiatric Clinic.

Source: Screenshot/Youtube/RTV Lukavac

As it was explained, now the procedure of his expert examination will follow, and after that the investigation will be suspended, because as a minor he cannot be held criminally responsible.

The student, who is not yet 14 years old, committed a bloody act at the “Lukavac Grad” Elementary School in Lukavac, when he fired a gun several times in the direction of the English language teacher and assistant director of the school, Nedim Osmanović.

Unofficially, he shot the teacher with a gun that belonged to his deceased grandfather, and he found the weapon in the attic of the house. After the grandfather’s death, the boy’s father was supposed to hand over the gun to the police, which he did not do, and he was arrested in the late afternoon, he writes. Klix.

Immediately after the terrible act, the police managed to subdue the boy, and he spent almost the whole day in the police station. After that, he was transferred to the Clinic for Psychiatry, and according to legal regulations, expert examinations will now be performed on him.

According to the FBiH Criminal Code, this minor cannot be held criminally responsible for the crime committed. As explained by the Prosecutor’s Office of Tuzla Canton, legal provisions dictate that the entire event must be documented, and all competent institutions will submit their reports to the Prosecutor’s Office. Also, according to the procedure, the prosecutor will have to pass an order according to which the investigation will not be conducted.

After the operational meeting of the leadership of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Turkey and the Police Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, directions for joint action in the area of ​​dealing with children were determined, in accordance with the Law on the Protection and Treatment of Children and Minors in Criminal Procedure of the FBiH and the Law on the Protection of Persons with Mental Disorders of the FBiH.

The Center for Social Work was immediately involved in the case, and competent institutions dealing with children’s issues were contacted.