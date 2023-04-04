“We are no longer willing to accept a sense of inadequacy, depression and even suicides due to the conditions imposed by a sick system that trades the person for the performance”, says the president of the student council Alessandra De Fazio at the inauguration of the academic year of the University of Ferrara.

“I’m a failure, I don’t deserve to live. These are not the words that headline yet another newspaper that reports daily, alongside the deaths of our classmates, the exaltation of a student who recognizes sleep as an obstacle to graduating in half the time. These words came from the same mouth of the person who is in front of you today, my mother had to hear and suffer these words when immediately after the medical test I realized I hadn’t made it, for the second time“. Thus begins the speech of Alessandra DeFaziopresident of the student council of the University of Ferrara, on the occasion of the inauguration of the academic year, in front of the head of state and minister Bernini.

“What an exaggeration for a test that can be retaken the following year, but how can we think that a university course should be dictated by our times while we are constantly bombarded by the myth of performativity and by an illogical competition that slams the success of others in our faces and it makes us breathe a sigh of relief when someone fails for us“, continues the student addressing President Mattarella.

“Quoting Alessandro Barbero, in other times they believed in witches, we believe in meritocracy. It is trivially thought that merit can be a fair criterion, a substitute for the old privilege, of which instead it has inherited all the gap and disparity“. Then the criticism of the aid for studentsjudged insufficient: “Scholarships are blackmail. If we all have the same right why should someone be forced to hold tighter times just because they are poorer? The university system is classist. It is an institution that ignores our humanity by submitting to the blackmail of the market. Universities promote the illusions of guaranteeing us equal tools“.

“We are given the opportunity to redeem ourselves from our condition of poverty, as if it were a fault, provided we demonstrate that we are deserving, achieving excellent results within timed and restricted periods of time – continues De Fazio – Female and male students are not the means to support training, the right to study must reside in collective emancipation and must be an integral and inseparable part of public social welfare, free and guaranteed by the State for all“.

“We ask that our country consider psychological well-being as a fundamental right of the individual, on a par with physical health, both with the introduction of the basic psychologist, but also with a systemic reform that deconstructs the meritocratic pillars – concludes the student – We are no longer willing to accept a sense of inadequacy, depression and even suicide due to the conditions imposed by a sick system that trades the person for performance. We don’t have to deserve to study, to have a home and care“.