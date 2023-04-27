The Sudanese Armed Forces initially agreed to extend the ceasefire, causing more than 4,700 casualties- Shangbao Indonesia

[China News Agency]Comprehensive news: According to foreign media reports, the Sudanese Armed Forces initially agreed on the 26th local time to extend the previously reached ceasefire agreement for 72 hours. The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported on the same day that the armed conflict in the country has caused more than 4,700 casualties.

According to Reuters news, the Sudanese Armed Forces issued a statement on the 26th, saying that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Abdul Fattah Burhan initially agreed to the mediation initiative proposed by the East African Intergovernmental Development Organization (IGAD). The content of the initiative includes extending the previously reached ceasefire agreement for 72 hours, and sending representatives from both sides of the conflict to Juba, the capital of South Sudan, for negotiations.

The three-day ceasefire agreement reached by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces is due to expire on the 27th. Rapid Support Forces Sudan has yet to respond to IGAD’s initiative.

According to the Associated Press, the Sudanese Ministry of Health reported on the 26th that at least 512 people were killed and 4,200 were injured in the conflict.