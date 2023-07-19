The summer in which it celebrates its 65th anniversary, Radio-television of Serbia is working hard. | Info

The summer in which it celebrates its 65th anniversary, Radio-television of Serbia is working hard.

New shows and series are filmed, live broadcasts of the most attractive sports and concert events are realized, the best content produced by RTS is presented at festivals throughout the region… From sports, through movies to informative and entertaining shows – everyone will find something this summer. for himself on a total of 12 television and 8 radio channels of Radio-television of Serbia.

IT LOOKS…

Wimbledon is over, but the sports fever doesn’t stop. They start on RTS broadcasts of the World Water Polo Championship which takes place in Japan from July 17 to 29. We will follow the duels of our Dolphins in Fukuoka in a live broadcast on the First Program of RTS as well as on the RTS portal. Followed by Women’s World Cup, from July 20 to August 20. During the summer, the qualifications for the European football league, the Conference league and the Champions League await us. European Men’s Volleyball ChampionshipRTS will broadcast from August 28 to September 16, and we will also follow European championship for women’s volleyball (from August 15 to September 3).

If you prefer movies and series, RTS always offers an excellent selection of the world‘s best feature and documentary productions. This July, weekdays on RTS1, from 9:50 p.m., don’t miss the documentary series by three-time Oscar winner, legendary American director and producer Oliver Stone “The Secret History of America”. The controversial author, who specializes in debunking American myths, in each of the 13 episodes focuses on events that have shaped American history over the last sixty years.

In the frame “Little Summer Cinema”, every Saturday at 12.05 for the youngest viewers, RTS broadcasts one short feature film and one children’s documentary film from Europe or Asia. In addition to being entertaining, these films introduce children to the different cultures and ways in which their peers around the world live.

RTS Planet Cinema offers travelers the opportunity to take as many as 165 films of the most diverse genres with them everywhere. If you haven’t already – just install the application, become a user of RTS Planet and the cinema is open wherever you are this summer. RTS 3 – culture and art program recommends the cult domestic series “The Graduates” in the remastered version, the second season of the series “Mom and Dad are playing war”, a foreign documentary program about Rossellini, Sergio Leone, Fellini, Chabrol, but also lesser-known details from the biographies of Hemingway, Camus or Renoir and Picasso .

WANDERING…

The summer is spent working on Television. In addition to the studios, television crews are often in the field, visiting some of the most beautiful areas of our country. Every weekday, the show’s crew “One Good Day” greets us from Belgrade’s Ada Ciganlija. A good mood, relaxing music, interesting conversations and numerous tips useful for everyday life await you from Monday to Friday at 1 pm on the First Program of RTS.

Caravan popular “Irises”, like every summer, travels around Serbia. From weekend to weekend, the “Rainbow” team allows us to see Serbia from every angle and shows us its hidden values ​​- always in a different way and always with love.

Music production of Radio and Television of Serbia will delight those who spend the summer in Zlatibor. On August 19, the RTS Symphony Orchestra and Choir present the concert spectacle “Karmina Burana”, the most famous work of the famous German composer Karl Orff, to the visitors of Zlatibor. The work “Karmin Buran” will be performed by the members of the orchestra under the baton of the artistic director of the RTS Music Production and the chief conductor of the RTS Symphony Orchestra and Choir, maestro Bojan Suđić.

RTS is also traveling outside the borders of our country this summer. At the Budva Grad Theater Festival in Montenegrothe music production of RTS had notable performances – the Choir Kolibri announced the Festival with a performance for the youngest, and the Symphony Orchestra opened the Festival with its concert.

Film Festival in Pula (Croatia) this year’s program includes as many as four films produced or co-produced by RTS. The first Serbian and Yugoslav horror “Moth”, directed by Đorđe Kadijević, will be on the Festival program on Saturday, July 22, in the evening of the awards ceremony. The audience in Pula will have the opportunity to see the renewed, digitized version of “Butterfly”, realized in To the Center for Digitization of the TV Archive of the Radio Television of Serbia. As part of the “Time Plane” cycle, on Tuesday, July 18, the Pula Festival will show another production of Television Belgrade, the work of director Srđan Karanović – a documentary show “Mala Neda” – which tells about the dizzying success of the young and talented actress Neda Arnerić. The film “Have you seen this woman”, created as a joint project of the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, “Dinaridi Filma” from Croatia, “Non aligned Films” from Serbia and Radio Television of Serbia, will be seen by visitors to the Pula Festival on Thursday, July 20. A new domestic achievement “Indigo crystal”recorded in the co-production of Radio Television of Serbia and the production houses “Režim” and “Archangel Studios”, will be presented as part of the “Popular Pula” program on Friday, July 21.

Publishing activity of RTS During July and August, he presents books at festivals throughout Serbia. In Soko Banja, Vrnjačka Banja, Ivanjica, Arandjelovac, Nis, Požarevac, Šabac, we present the following editions: “Sclerotic memoirs” by Radivoj Lola Đukić, “Folk songs of the Balkans” by Ljubiša Pavković, “Let’s move on” by Sreten Stojanović, Contemporary Serbian duodrama by Radomir Putnik.

Radio Belgrade Morning program“Seize the day” and this summer he will visit several cities and perform live shows in the morning hours. On the occasion of his 99th birthday, at the end of August, the First Program organizes a public concert, and we will also follow the most important sports competitions.

RECORDING…

In the year in which it marks 65 years of work, Radio-television of Serbia presents a new major project, the long-awaited series “Children of Kozare”.

Filming is underway in the vicinity of Vršac and Bela Crkva TV series “Djeca Kozare” by Lordan Zafranović. The TV series, produced by RTS and executive produced by Minakorda, will be broadcast on RTS next year. One of the leaders of the “black wave” in Yugoslavia, an author whose films have always disturbed spirits, Lordan Zafranović , calls “Children of Kozare” his life’s project. He waited several decades for the screening of Arsen Diklić’s work about the suffering of children in the Jasenovac camp, from 1986.

The author and cast consists of more than 150 professionals from Serbia, Croatia and the rest of the region. Among the actors we will see in this production are Predrag Miki Manojlović, Leon Lučev, Irfan Mensur and Anica Dobra, who will portray the character of Dijana Budisavljević, a humanitarian of Austrian origin who during the Second World War saved more than 15 thousand children from the NDH camps. In the film and series, we follow the fate of children of Serbian nationality, one sister and two brothers who, fleeing from the fascists in 1942, end up in a camp. For the purposes of filming at several locations in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, a scenography was built by Milenko Jeremić, a legend of Yugoslav cinema (“Walter Defends Sarajevo”, “Occupation in 26 Pictures”, “Variola Vera”, Marathon runners running the lap of honor, Unseen Miracle , Last lap in Monza, Battle in Kosovo…). Filming of the film and series “Djeca Kozare” will last until the end of August, and next year the audience will be able to enjoy this extraordinary achievement.