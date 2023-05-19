Home » The summer of lost suitcases: in 2022 we lost twice as much as the previous year
World

The summer of lost suitcases: in 2022 we lost twice as much as the previous year

by admin
The summer of lost suitcases: in 2022 we lost twice as much as the previous year

The pleasure of traveling again after the Covid-19 pandemic has collided with a problem that has reached record levels in the last year: that of lost luggage.

In 2022, the number of suitcases lost or taken on wrong flights has almost doubled compared to the previous year. He improvises it resumption of the question in fact, it caught the aviation sector unprepared, which was unable to keep up with the return to pre-pandemic rhythms.

See also  【Is there any mistake】The rise of Asia does not include China | Iran | World Cup | Iranian women

You may also like

The probabilities of Palermo-Brescia: an opportunity for Bettella

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

7.7 magnitude earthquake in New Caledonia, tsunami risk

PDP will request the amendment of the law...

Miroslav Drinić is the new coach of Modric...

Expert Dragiša revealed why crows attack | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy