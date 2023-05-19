The summer of lost suitcases: in 2022 we lost twice as much as the previous year

15
The pleasure of traveling again after the Covid-19 pandemic has collided with a problem that has reached record levels in the last year: that of lost luggage.
In 2022, the number of suitcases lost or taken on wrong flights has almost doubled compared to the previous year. He improvises it resumption of the question in fact, it caught the aviation sector unprepared, which was unable to keep up with the return to pre-pandemic rhythms.
See also 【Is there any mistake】The rise of Asia does not include China | Iran | World Cup | Iranian women