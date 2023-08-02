The sunbathing bear that looked like a human in a costume

Loading player

Over the weekend, some videos of a she-bear from a Chinese zoo went viral on social networks, seeming to greet visitors on her hind legs from inside her enclosure, similar to how a human being would. The scene made some people suspect that the animal was actually a zoo employee wearing a bear costume. The case ballooned so much online that the zoo stepped in to disprove this version and did so by distributing a statement written in such a way as to appear as if it was the she-bear herself who was speaking.

It all started with a video shared last week on Chinese social network Weibo in which a female sun bear named Angela was seen balancing on two legs in front of some visitors in the Hangzhou Zoo, a city southwest of Shanghai. The sun bears (Helarctos malayanus) live in the tropical forests of southeastern Asia, are smaller than we are used to thinking (they are between 100 and 150 centimeters tall) and can weigh up to around 65 kilos: like all bears, they can stand up and walk on two legs, even if we are more used to seeing them on four.

Images of Angela standing and gesturing in front of visitors circulated a lot online in China and were soon being picked up around the world as well. Some commentators speculated that she was a zoo stunt, others noted that the bear looked too small to be true; Still others noted that the creases at her lower back when she stood on her hind legs resembled those in the pants of a costume. It wouldn’t be the first time, however, that zoo or reserve workers have worn costumes panda, zebra o leopard, even not too realistic, to manage stressful situations among the animals or to help them during evacuation drills. In former times among other things a zoo of the province Henan had been accused that he passed a Tibetan mastiff for a lion.

Within a short time, however, the Hangzhou Zoo clarified that it was a real she-bear. A zoo employee said in an interview on Saturday that she was “clearly not a costume person” and added that in any case such costumes would be too heavy to wear in summer, with temperatures approaching 40C. . On Sunday, however, the zoo issued a statement that simulated a response from the bear: “Yesterday after work I received a call from the park manager who asked me if I was slacking off and had a biped replace me,” begins the message. “Some people think I look too human when I stand up,” she continues, but “I want to reiterate: I’m a sunbathing bear! Not a black bear [la specie più diffusa nell’America settentrionale]! Not even a dog! A Malayan she-bear!”

Experts seem to have no doubts that Angela is a real bear. In fact, sun bears are smaller than those of other species and also have a rather soft fur which can form folds when they stand up, but it is very useful for escaping any predators. Additionally, there would be a logical explanation why Angela stood on two legs and seemed to be gesturing in front of people. Charles Robbins, director of Washington State University’s bear research center, he said al New York Times that he presumably gets food every time he stands before an audience and it is possible that he learned to do this in order to get more.

However, the story did a lot of publicity for the zoo, which on Saturday was visited by over 20,000 people, about 30 percent more than the daily average.

As noted by the New York Times, it is probable that the video of the bear has received particular attention also because videos of a Japanese man wearing a rather realistic dog costume have gone viral on YouTube these days. The man, whose identity is unknown, has been publishing for some time Photo and video in which he dresses and behaves like a collie (the breed made famous by the films and series of Lassie), calling himself Toco.

