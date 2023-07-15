The super hot Italian on the front pages of newspapers around the world, the Times headlines: “Rome, the infernal city”. And Greta raises the alarm: “Total emergency”

“We are currently breaking heat records around the world. Last week we experienced the hottest days on record, many days in a row. We are also experiencing record sea level temperatures and record ice levels. It’s an emergency”.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg writes it on Twitter, using the hashtag «Fridays for Future» and attaching to the post a photo in which she is seen holding a sign that reads «Climate action now».

Sul Times: “Rome the infernal city”

Meanwhile, it is a red alert for temperatures not only in our country, but throughout the world. An unprecedented heat wave that is affecting many of the most famous Italian cities is on the front page of all the newspapers of the world: “Rome the infernal city”, headlines the Times.

Week 256. We are currently shattering heat records all over the world. Last week we experienced the hottest days ever recorded, many days in a row. We are also experiencing record high sea level temperatures and record low ice levels. This is an emergency. #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/S2IlK0leoS — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 14, 2023

After last week the historic record for global average temperature was broken, with 17.23 degrees including the polar areas and the southern half of the world where winter is underway, extreme temperatures are reaching all over the world. northern hemisphere.

In the United States, the record heat wave affects a third of citizens, 113 million people from Florida to Texas to California to northwestern Washington state; in 27 million in the next few days they will be able to have temperatures over 110 degrees Fareneith, or over 43 Celsius.

In Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, this temperature has already been exceeded for 15 consecutive days, and new fires have broken out in California.

According to meteorologists, the absolute record recorded in 2020 and 2021, that of 54.4 degrees, could be exceeded in the desert of California’s Death Valley.

