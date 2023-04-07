A few hours ago we wrote about the image of Uranus captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. As we had written, this instrument can be used both to observe objects relatively close to the Earth, but not only. With its potential the JWST can reach much further with greater detail than many other telescopes (despite being “limited” infrared only). In these hours a new image of the has been released supernova Cassiopeia A which is located thousands of light years from our planet.

Thanks to the space telescope it was possible to observe details like never before. This, in addition to having a popular value (also given the beauty of the image) is also important in scientific terms, allowing scholars to have a better understanding of these phenomena that occur in our Universe. Here’s what you need to know.

The James Webb Space Telescope and the supernova Cassiopeia A

As written above, the supernova Cassiopeia A it is located quite distant from Earth, about 11090 light years in the constellation Cassiopeia. What can be seen in the image is what remains of a supernova explosion that was visible about 340 years ago. This one in particular is the supernova known to explode in our galaxy allowing scientists to have details on what happens after the death of a star.

Click on the image to enlarge

The tool was employed to make this image MIRI (mid infrared) del James Webb Space Telescope with a long list of filters such as F560W, F770W, F1000W, F1130W, F1280W, F1800W, F2100W, F2550W to which colors have been assigned to make it understandable even our eyes. In particular we find respectively blue, light blue, cyan, green, yellow, orange and red.

On the left the view of the JWST on the right that of the HST

At the top left you can see an orange-red area and corresponds to where there is hot dust that impacts against the gas and other dust that is nearby. In bright pink, on the other hand, there are particular conformations that appear to be the remains of the star itself after the explosion. There we find elements such as oxygen, argon and neon as well as dust. To understand how big the observed object is, you have to think that the image takes up an area 24 light years wide.

Thanks to the data collected by James Webb Space Telescope for the supernova Cassiopeia A scientists hope to understand how much impact supernovae have on the generation of dust within the Universe (even the early Universe) considering that this very dust is at the basis of the creation of planetary systems and beyond.