According to data updated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on August 23, the United States has reported a total of 15,909 cases of human infection with monkeypox, the highest number of cases in the world. The U.S. government is making the same mistakes of poor response it did when the new crown epidemic emerged, lagging behind and in chaos in case data collection, testing, and vaccines. American public opinion believes that after the ineffective response to the new crown epidemic, the U.S. government’s response to the monkeypox epidemic is still ineffective, exposing the failure of American public health policy.

All 50 states “fallen”

According to the US “Capitol Hill” daily website on the 22nd, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Wyoming reported a monkeypox case on the 22nd local time, becoming the last state in the United States to report a monkeypox case. So far, monkeypox cases have been reported in all 50 U.S. states.

The Wyoming Department of Health said in a news release that the single case of monkeypox was from a male resident of Laramie County.

On May 18, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the United States this year. In the following three months, monkeypox virus spread rapidly throughout the United States.

The picture shows people queuing for vaccination at a monkeypox vaccination site in Los Angeles, the United States, on August 11.Photo by Zeng Hui issued by Xinhua News Agency

The latest data show that the top three reported monkeypox cases are New York, California, and Florida, of which New York has 3,019 cases.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency in the United States on the 4th of this month, and said it was confident that the monkeypox outbreak would be contained before it spreads further through various prevention and control measures.

The World Health Organization declared on July 23 that the monkeypox outbreak in many countries constituted a “public health emergency of international concern”. This is the highest level of public health alert that WHO can currently issue.

According to the Associated Press, the United States declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency, which means the government will free up funds and other resources to fight the monkeypox virus. “As we prepare to take our response to this virus to the next level, we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously,” said U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Becerra.

Originally endemic in parts of Africa, monkeypox started spreading in Europe before it spread in the United States this year.

The government’s response remains weak

The monkeypox epidemic in the United States is gradually getting out of control, and problems such as the government’s poor response exposed in the new crown epidemic have been staged again.

U.S. public health experts have pointed out that the actual number of monkeypox cases in the United States may be much higher than official statistics due to insufficient testing capacity. Most of the suspected patients are not tested in time and may spread the virus to more people. In this regard, some experts have questioned and criticized the federal government’s anti-epidemic measures, believing that the government has not acted quickly to deal with the spreading epidemic in the country. Health officials in several states in the United States have recently criticized the U.S. government for its ineffective response to the monkeypox outbreak, due to frequent problems with the monkeypox vaccine distribution system and delays in people being vaccinated.

The US government said on the 18th that it has distributed nearly 1 million doses of the “Guinios” monkeypox vaccine to various places. But the “New York Times” disclosed that experts estimate that 3.5 million doses of vaccines are currently needed to control the epidemic.

Some hospitals in major large cities such as New York and San Francisco said they did not receive enough two doses of the vaccine to meet demand, and some had to stop delivering the second dose to ensure the supply of the first dose.

Faced with the dilemma of vaccine supply, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration urgently authorized a new vaccination program for monkeypox vaccine. The vaccination method was changed from subcutaneous injection to intradermal injection. American public opinion pointed out that this clearly shows that the government does not have enough vaccines to deal with the monkeypox epidemic.

The safety and efficacy of this new regimen are also controversial. Reuters reported that Bavaria Nordic, the Danish pharmaceutical company Bavaria Nordic, the manufacturer of the “Guinios” monkeypox vaccine, questioned the safety of the new vaccination method, arguing that it lacks data to support it, and there is evidence that the intradermal injection method may lead to increased side effects.

The Washington Post published an article on the 17th that the U.S. government made successive mistakes in responding to the monkeypox epidemic, such as insufficient supply of monkeypox vaccines and treatments, limited testing capabilities, and dissatisfaction with vaccine manufacturers due to lowering of vaccine doses. The already severe monkeypox epidemic situation.

CNN recently reported that although the U.S. government is increasing the supply of monkeypox vaccines, there is no evidence that these vaccines are mainly provided to people at high risk of monkeypox infection.

Health policy under fire

At present, the new crown epidemic is far from over, and the monkeypox epidemic has infected more than 10,000 Americans. American public opinion believes that the United States is facing challenges similar to the new crown epidemic under the monkeypox epidemic, and the US government is still repeating the mistakes made during the new crown epidemic, completely exposing the failure of American public health policy.

In the United States, the failure of the federal government’s response to the new crown epidemic has resulted in the death of more than 1 million Americans. The United States, which is a world leader in scientific research strength and medical technology, has become the most failed country in the world to fight the epidemic.

The French “Le Monde” reported that the United States left the expensive medical and health care system to the rich and allowed the poor to be deprived of social security, making the United States, the world‘s largest developed country, outdated due to social injustice. Stanford University News pointed out that in the field of health care, the new crown epidemic has had a more severe impact on people of color, highlighting the health gap between whites and people of color.

People of color are “hurt” again in monkeypox outbreak. According to US media reports, according to sample data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Latinos account for 33% of confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States and African Americans account for 28%, and these two groups only account for about one-third of the total US population. one. According to information recently released by the Colorado Department of Health, 34% of the state’s monkeypox patients are Hispanics, while Hispanics only account for 22% of the state’s population and 12% are African Americans, who also only account for the state’s Just over 4% of the population.

However, although Hispanics and African Americans are more affected by the monkeypox epidemic, their vaccination situation is not optimistic. Fewer than 15 percent of monkeypox vaccines were given by Africans or Hispanics, according to data from the Colorado Department of Health for the week ending the 21st of this month. And in North Carolina, where more than 70 percent of monkeypox patients are of African descent, only 26 percent of vaccines in the state are given by African Americans.

NBC News reported on the 18th that the monkeypox outbreak was a test of the U.S. public health system, and the results were disappointing.

The Boston Globe website recently published an article saying that U.S. public health officials and political leaders responded to the monkeypox outbreak by repeating almost every mistake in the 2020 response to the new crown epidemic: insufficient testing capacity, inefficient vaccine distribution, and the face of infected people seeking medical treatment. Many difficulties, the lack of communication between the government and the people, etc.

In addition, the US Vox website recently published an article saying that the lack of accurate data is one of the same mistakes the United States has made in the process of responding to the monkeypox epidemic and the new crown epidemic. Responses to any outbreak are based on obtaining accurate data, a capability that America’s long-fragmented health system does not have.

The American magazine “Atlantic Monthly” believes that, whether during the new crown epidemic or the monkeypox epidemic, the US health department is always talking empty words instead of doing real things. If authorities had proactively provided testing, stockpiled vaccines, and shared information with susceptible populations early in the monkeypox outbreak, the United States could have avoided the current monkeypox outbreak.

