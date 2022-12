A $200 million superyacht owned by Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian oligarch friend of Vladimir Putin who is subject to sanctions, will be auctioned by Kiev after the seizure in Croatia. A Croatian court – says the Kiev government – ruled that Medvedchuk’s 92.5-metre Royal Romance yacht be transferred to the Ukrainian Asset Recovery and Management Agency (Arma), to “preserve the economic value by selling it to the ‘auction”.