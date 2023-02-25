Spanish indie rock group formed in 1988 Surfin’ Bugs They return after almost thirty years with a new single “Máquina que no para”. This means the return of the band after their farewell album, “The friend of the storms” (Virus-RCA, 94).

The combo from Albacete, formed by Fernando Alfaro, Joaquin Pascual, Jose Manuel Mora y Carlos Cuevas, he picks up where he left off: they return with “Máquina que no para”, a rocker single with 90s roots and a blunt and raw chorus. On this occasion, they use a self-referential text to explain why they are still doing this more than thirty years after starting their musical career. Likewise, this is the first preview of the band’s next album, which will be released through Sonido Muchacho on May 5th.

However, there is still not much information about this next project that will arrive in spring, it will be adorned with a cover by the hand of Joaquin Reyes and has had the production of the group itself and of Until Oyonarte. Even this, the band has announced the first date to be able to enjoy them live: next May 18 at the paqui inside the loop Sound Isidro. Tickets can be purchased here.