The surgeon revealed the details of the gruesome attack on Serbian children Info

Tonight in Žitkovac, the Kosovo special forces brutally beat up the minor Serbs, a brother (15) and a sister (17), causing numerous bruises and hematomas.

The special forces intercepted the children in the area of ​​Rudine village near Zvečan, where they were riding a “quad” motorcycle. Kosovo special forces stopped the teenagers, harassed them and knocked them to the ground without any warning.

The children, RD, born in 2005 and RK, born in 2007, were transferred to KBC Kosovska Mitrovica accompanied by their mother and are currently undergoing diagnostics at the Department of Surgery.

Child surgeon Dr. Boban Mitrović said that the children are in a state of great psychological shock, but they are stable and their lives are not threatened.

“According to them, they came forward because of injuries sustained by the Kosovo police. Today, they were riding a motorcycle, that is, a quad bike, in the vicinity of the village of Rudine, and according to their words, they were brutally beaten. The boy received several blows in the head area and a kick in the groin area, while the sister, who was the passenger, was brutally removed from the car and dragged on the ground, suffering contusion injuries to her right shoulder.Mitrović said.

He adds that diagnostics and examinations are ongoing.

The Serbian newspaper and the Office for Kosovo and Metohija announced the brutal attacks.

