the surprise for all the fans. Here’s what he’ll do on TV

The television season of Fiorello it has come to an end. Or maybe not? Viva Rai2at least for this edition, has finished, in view of the usual summer break for all programs highlights of our television. And while many fan of the showman they wonder if the program that has conquered everyone will live on for a second chapter, he is preparing one surprise.

Fiorello makes the journalist Sonia Sarno dance: «Gentlemen, here is Lorella Cuccarini from Tg1»

Fiorello with Amadeus (who imitates Marco Mengoni) in the last episode of Viva Rai2: «No to Rai1, this is the most suitable network for messing around»

Many are wondering if Fiorello’s program will adorn with a second season and for now there are no certainties. Meanwhile, Fiorello and Biggio on June 19 they will be guests in the program “Gialappa Show” and last night a short video of theirs was already aired on the very famous intercom. A surprise that the fans will surely appreciate.

«It has been 30 years that everyone or almost everyone has always gladly participated as guests when they are called in the trio’s programs, the next episode with Fiorello and Biggio has a 40% share», they wrote on Twitter some users.

Last night the Tg1 special dedicated to Fiorello was also broadcast to pay homage to the success of his overwhelming morning show. In short, the premises for a great return next autumn are all there.

Photo Credits: Kikapress Music: Korben

READ ALSO: — Will Viva Rai2 do it again after the summer? Here is Fiorello’s answer

Read the full article

are Leggo.it