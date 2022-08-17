In Ukraine, Russian tanks shoot and kill. But in the same hours in a shooting range on the outskirts of Moscow tanks of twenty nations compete in the surreal Olympics of armored vehicles. For two weeks, the steel giants compete by firing at targets with cannons and machine guns, racing in slalom courses, overcoming obstacles and crossing lakes.
See also Global energy pattern reset: Will the fall in crude oil prices become a nightmare for the CCP? | Energy | Crude Oil | Prices | Russia | Ukraine | OPEC |