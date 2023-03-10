Two suspects in the theft of an expensive Mercedes, which was found in Laktaši on Thursday, were handed over to the District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Banja Luka this evening.

They were arrested today by members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republika Srpska, and in addition to the stolen Mercedes belonging to the suspected duo, otherwise known thieves, a confiscated BMW 5 vehicle was also found.

The Mercedes, whose value is estimated at more than 200,000 euros, was stolen in the Zagreb area between February 11 and 21 this year, she reported. RTRS.

