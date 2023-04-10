The suspect for the murder of a teenage girl in Ripnje had mental problems and lived for several days in the family’s house, which he covered in black.

Source: Private archive

“They were close, he knew that family. He lived with a girl in the house shortly before this crime. He knew their habits. We don’t know what happened, so he went crazy and killed her, and then came to liquidate her family members as well,” the neighbors said.

They added that it was not black magic and that he had previously been reported to the police due to problematic behavior. According to the neighbors, the suspect Stojan has two brothers, and all three allegedly have mental problems. “He had mental problems, he went to witch doctors, that’s what he told me himself. I told him to ignore it. He was good with my family, his brothers also hung out with mine,” said one neighbor.

The SI suspect has his own house where he lived. “We don’t know why he was with them these days, did he plan all this? We don’t know, but this is a great tragedy. By the way, his house burned down earlier, when one of his brothers started the fire himself,” added another neighbor.

Let us remind you that the body of the murdered teenage girl was found a few kilometers from the house where she lived. It is suspected that the suspect first raped her and then killed her. He then returned to her family home, injured her mother, uncle and grandmother and then fled.

The SI suspect was arrested around 3:00 p.m. and detained for up to 48 hours.

(WORLD/Blic)