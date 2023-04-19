Home » The suspect in the attack on the Japanese prime minister has filed a lawsuit in court over his own candidacy-Global News-Southeast Network
The suspect in the attack on the Japanese prime minister has filed a lawsuit in court over his own candidacy-Global News-Southeast Network

  1. The suspect in the attack on the Japanese prime minister filed a lawsuit in court over his own election-Global News Southeast Net
  2. Kishida promised to strengthen the security of the G7 summit Caixin Global
  3. The motive of the suspect in the Japanese attack may be due to dissatisfaction with the electoral system Lianhe Zaobao
  4. The motive of the suspect who attacked Kishida: Dissatisfaction with the electoral system and wanting to be elected as a member was blocked|China Press China Daily
  5. Worried Prime Minister Kishida Wei’an “Yugang Bo”: Throwing down the suspect is still in shock- International- Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  6. View full coverage on Google News
