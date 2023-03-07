The suspect in the celebrity dismemberment case has 2 companies in the mainland The paid-in capital of the mainland company of the suspect in the Cai Tianfeng case is 0

According to media reports, Cai Tianfeng, a Hong Kong socialite, was dismembered and her body was dismembered. A total of four members of the deceased’s ex-husband’s family, a former family man’s mistress and a yacht company employee were arrested successively. According to sources, another woman was arrested in the Mainland on suspicion of assisting criminals and was handed over to the Hong Kong police today.

According to the Tianyancha App, Cai Tianfeng’s ex-husband Kwong Gangzhi’s elder brother Kwong Gangjie and his father Kwong Qiu jointly opened two companies in the Mainland, namely Kwong Xin Investment (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. and Guangzhou Guanxiong Business Development Co., Ltd. Among them, Kuangxin Investment (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. was established in December 2020 with a registered capital of 50 million yuan; Guangzhou Guanxiong Business Development Co., Ltd. was established in March 2021 with a registered capital of 20 million yuan. Shareholder information shows that both companies are jointly held by Kuang Qiu and Kuang Gangjie. The 2021 annual report information shows that the paid-in capital of both companies is 0.