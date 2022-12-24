The suspect who shot Shinzo Abe will be prosecuted for homicide, the prosecutor says he has the capacity for criminal responsibility

According to overseas network, December 24, according to the news from Japan’s “Yomiuri Shimbun” on December 24, the Nara Prefecture District Prosecutor’s Office in Japan stated on the same day that according to the results of the psychiatric appraisal, the suspect Yamagami Toru, who shot and killed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also has the ability to be criminally responsible. , it is planned to formally prosecute him for homicide on January 13, 2023.

On July 8, Shinzo Abe, who attacked the street with a gun in Nara City, Japan, and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on the spot. After Abe’s death, on July 10, Yamagami was turned into a homicide suspect, and his materials were sent to the prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office has been debating whether Shan Shang has the capacity for criminal responsibility before, and set the four-month period from July 25 to November 29 as the time for Shan Shang’s detention and identification. Professional doctors talked with Shan Shang repeatedly to investigate his growth experience and mental state at the time of the incident, and then reported the results to the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office stated on the 24th that Shan Shang’s mental appraisal results showed that he did not suffer from major mental illnesses and had the ability to judge good and evil. In order to implement the criminal plan, he brought his own pistol, investigated Abe’s speech time, and made a careful attack plan. He should be held criminally responsible. (Overseas Wang Shanning)

