the suspects joked about Cucchi and spoke with the pizzini-breaking latest news

VERONA – On the evening of last November 9, while police cameras were filming the violence against the arrested Amiri Tororo (who in the so-called “aquarium” flew into a rage and insulted the policemen), the microphones recorded the sentences uttered by the officers now accused of torture and other crimes.

“Damned shitty Moroccan…”

“How is it that Roberto (one of the arrested, ed.) didn’t kill him?”

«Yes, he’ll kill her (laughs)».

Roberto intervenes: «Let’s throw him over there at the abandoned house, he’ll take an escarpment in his balls!».

«Don’t forget Roby, the ones you didn’t give him before, give them later».

«It was also good for him that I didn’t shower him with a bucket of water (laughs)».

And a little later Roberto explains: “Now I’ve learned to give high fives more slowly.”

among those present there was a female agent — also under investigation for the crime of tortureof which the prosecutors have requested the disqualification from employment – who laughed and insulted the arrested threatening him with the stinging spray: “I swear I’ll spray you now”, “Come on guys, please, another spray!”, ” Cut it off if your dick hurts.”

For the prosecutors they represent proof of a “clear adhesion and not irrelevant bankruptcy contribution to the commission of the criminal action, as well as the fury shown towards the offended person”.

I am further details of the investigation that brought five policemen of the Flying Department under house arrestand to the registration of another 17 in the register of suspects; the requests for disqualification measures are pending for them, on which the judge will have to rule, probably after the interrogations scheduled for next week.

The new details emerge from the documents attached to the investigationtogether with the stills of the videos of the internal surveillance systems of the Police Headquarters, now available to the defense lawyers.

A set of clues from which it can be deduced, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the investigating judge, that the investigated “understood belonging to the State Police as an opportunity to engage in illegal conduct”, together with the “custom of the unjustified use of physical violence on subjects subjected to control or detention”.

From the summer of 2022 and until December, the Veronese flying squad investigated their colleagues by collecting evidence of the violence and other crimes alleged, first of all the forgery of records. But in the last phase of the investigation, the policemen under observation realized they had eyes on them.

Trying to take precautions, to make the detectives’ work more difficult.

They started to look for cameras and bugs in the rooms where they met, sometimes climbing onto chairs and desks to see if they were hidden in the light fixtures; all documented in the Mobile information. Like the meeting at the Police Headquarters on 5 December between the assistant chief Loris Colpini (one of the arrested) and the deputy inspector Giuseppe Tortora, under investigation: «The latter, evidently fearing being intercepted, takes a piece of paper and after having handwritten something shows it to Colpini, who comments asking him to be honest about the content of what he has just read. At this point Tortora takes back the piece of paper, tears it up and throws it in the trash can in the corridor, then signals to Colpini to follow him and the two leave the office». Perhaps fearing what would be discovered.

A month earlier some agents commented the poor state of health of a detainee making joking references to Stefano Cucchi.

On November 8, three others were recorded “talking about the fact that the former executive of the Flying Office, despite the various problems involving the operators of the Nucleus, of which you were aware, was transferred at the right time without no repercussions.” In an interception of November 27, a superintendent (now under investigation) is quoted as “despite the period in which their Office is attentive, he hit a person and reported two others”.