The Swedes in Siberia… or the Siberian in Sweden

This summer, in Sweden, I saw a carpet. I knew exactly how this rug was made. I knew its material, I knew the weaving technique… It was the first time I visited Sweden. Yet, I was enveloped in childhood memories and questions about the forgotten or little-known cultural mix between Sweden and Russia.

The story of a carpet…

HAS The shelter, an open-air museum tracing Swedish life from the 16th to the 19th century, a young woman dressed in a traditional embroidered dress was feeding the chickens. She noticed my curious look and invited me into “her house”, an example of the wooden architecture of the time…

From the first steps, I felt enveloped by a gentle warmth that I had missed so much after a few rainy days in Stockholm. It’s not like Paris, where even on the coldest evenings, when you come into a well-heated house, you can feel this way. I saw a wood stove lit, with a boiling kettle on it. I remembered the times when, after the meal, when the fire went out and only hot embers remained, we would place our creamy yellow kettle, decorated with little poppies on the sides, to keep the tea warm . We put thin slices of potatoes, washed but not peeled, directly on the stove top. It was a ritual to share warm moments and enjoy a non-industrial version of potato chips.

In this wooden house…

In this house museum, I turned my head to the right. I saw a room at the back, with a high bed covered in embroidered linen. I walked closer to see what was inside the room. Suddenly, I froze at the entrance. I saw a rag rug, multi-colored, in the shape of three interlocking circles. I saw myself with my grandmother making this kind of rug, rather round, with our different hooks to create more or less airy patterns. I saw myself tearing up old clothes with holes to make threads, which we rolled into balls.

Rag rug. Credit: KB

The young woman, mistress of the house, showed me a rather sophisticated loom, Glimakra, equipped with pedals, on which these carpets were made.

« No no no. We make them by hand!«

I replied, as my grandmother had taught me to do. I had always believed that only the Siberians knew how to do it.

Sweden and Siberia

Since Russia and Sweden do not share the same culture, is this just a coincidence? Or is it a small rift in the history of two distant regions? For my part, I remembered stories from my city linked to the Swedes…

So, imagine… We are at the beginning of the 18th century, at the end of the Great Northern War between Sweden and Russia. After the defeat of the Swedes, between 15,000 and 25,000 people, mainly officers and soldiers, were taken prisoner. At the time, it was customary for prisoners to be exchanged after peace was concluded. However, the Northern War lasted from 1709 to 1725. The Swedes had to spend years in captivity. Many of them were sent to Siberia, out of sight – away from the revolt. But we shouldn’t imagine them as unhappy prisoners, chained somewhere in dark jails in the middle of the forest… You don’t punish a person twice, all the same! In reality, they had some freedom of movement, although their choices of occupation were limited…

So, was there integration and cultural mixing?

Let’s not forget that we are still in Siberia, a land that has never been known for being welcoming. Nothing was given to them, because there was nothing to give. Did they have difficulty integrating into Russian culture? I doubt that, at that time, Russian culture was strongly present. Laws, yes. Culture ? Maybe crops.

Siberia of that time, with its capital Tobolsk, was certainly very diverse. It was home to indigenous peoples, Slavic Russians wanting to get away from the oppressive government, Lithuanians and Poles who arrived a century earlier following the war between Russia and the Republic of the Two Nations (a Polish-Lithuanian state). . With only 1000 to 3000 Swedish prisoners, one Swede corresponded to every fifth Siberian. So, he really had neither the need nor the opportunity to blend in with the local population. They just had to follow the laws coming from the brand new capital, named Saint Petersburg.

The Swedes in Siberia

Abandoned in the hope of returning to their country or guided by the spirit of “hemtrevnad” (“home comfort” in Swedish), the Swedes undertook many tasks to improve Tobolsk. They built the various paved passages between the upper town and the lower town. Just like in the trendy Södermalm district of Stockholm, where I headed to a record store in search of an original Swedish ABBA vinyl…

They contributed to the renovation of the Kremlin (yes, there is more than one Kremlin in Russia), which endures – this is a testament to Swedish quality. They erected the State Treasury building. To protect the city from flooding during floods, the Swedes manually dug a diversion channel from the Tobol River, from which the city got its name, and moved the point of confluence with the Irtysh River. Crossing the Norrbro bridge leading to the old town, the Gamla stan, and looking at Stockholm with its water-lined buildings, I can say that they knew what they were doing near Tobolsk. They introduced Siberians to many trades and specialties, including jewelry, pharmacy, and medicine.

Tobolsk Kremlin and State Treasury building in Tobolsk (middle), also known as the “Swedish Chamber”.

Crédit: Óðinn, CC BY-SA 2.5 CA https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/ca/deed.envia Wikimedia Commons

Back to Sweden…

In Skansen, during and it arrives, sipping my black coffee from an old earthenware cup and savoring a magnificent cardamom brioche in a small café with old wooden chairs, bathed in subdued light at the back of a library, I wonder if the owner of the Skogaholm mansion, an emblematic monument of the 18th century, which spent about 20 years in Siberia, was not in Tobolsk itself? What if it wasn’t his wife who taught my great-great-I-don’t-know-how-many-great-grandmother how to make this rug? Or maybe it was the Siberians who passed this skill on to them?

A rug, a connection, a story, a link between cultures…

