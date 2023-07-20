The Swedish embassy in Baghdad was attacked

In the night between Wednesday and Thursday, hundreds of people stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, to ​​protest against a demonstration scheduled for today in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, in which organizers plan to burn a copy of the Koran, Islam’s sacred text.

It is the second time in less than a month that the Swedish embassy in Baghdad has been attacked: it also happened at the end of June, again to protest against a demonstration in Sweden in which a copy of the Koran was burned. The episode had also caused widespread protests in other Islamic countries, such as Pakistan.

This time the demonstrators gathered in front of the entrance to the Swedish embassy around 1 in the morning, attacking the building a few hours later: they climbed the walls that surround it, climbed over them and entered the complex, starting a fire . Some videos circulated online show people inside rooms of the embassy, ​​with the alarm in the background. As in the protest at the end of June, many of the demonstrators were supporters of the well-known and powerful Shiite political and religious leader Muqtada al Sadr, to whom they exhibited posters and dedicated slogans.

The Swedish foreign minister said embassy staff were safe and there appeared to be no injuries. In the early hours of Thursday, Iraqi security forces retook control of the embassy, ​​put out the fire and forced protesters out of the compound.

The news of the demonstration scheduled for today in Sweden was given by the Swedish press agency TT, according to which the request for authorization explicitly stated that two demonstrators would have burned a copy of the Koran and an Iraqi flag.

Several requests to organize demonstrations involving the burning of copies of the Koran were rejected in Sweden this year, banned by the police due to possible security risks. On some occasions, however, Swedish courts have overturned police decisions arguing that burning copies of the Koran falls within the freedoms of speech and expression.

A case of this type had been the one at the end of June: the request had been presented by Salwan Momika, a Christian man of Iraqi origin residing in Sweden with the status of asylum seeker: Momika had said she wanted to burn the Koran in public because the According to him, the book would represent “a danger to democratic laws and to Swedish and human values”. The demonstration had initially been banned by the police for possible security risks, but then a Swedish court had decided to reverse the police decision following an appeal by Momika, arguing that the security risks were not such as to prevent the demonstration .

In January there had been another episode of this type, when right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. The gesture had caused controversy and protests in Turkey, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had threatened that he would not ratify Sweden’s entry into NATO, which he has opposed for months.

