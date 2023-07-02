The Swedish government has condemned last week’s demonstration in which a Koran was burned

The Swedish government has condemned the demonstration that was held on Wednesday 28 June in front of the main mosque in Stockholm, during which a man had burned a copy of the Koran, the sacred text of Islam. The man had also put a slice of bacon in the book (pigs are considered impure by Muslims) and tore out some pages. Authorized by the Swedish police after the intervention of a judge, the demonstration had caused strong protests throughout the Islamic world. Official reactions had come, among others, from the governments of Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Jordan and Turkey.

“The Swedish government fully understands that the Islamophobic acts committed by some individuals during demonstrations held in Sweden can be offensive to Muslims,” ​​the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “We strongly condemn these actions, which in no way reflect the views of the Swedish government.” The ministry adds that the act of burning the Koran is “a clear provocation”, and that these expressions of racism and intolerance “have no place in Sweden or in Europe”.

The request to organize the demonstration in Stockholm had been presented in February by Salwan Momika, a man of Iraqi origin residing in Sweden with asylum seeker status: Momika had said he wanted to burn the Koran in public because according to him the book would represent “a danger to democratic laws and to Swedish and human values”.

Swedish police said they had authorized the demonstration on Wednesday morning. The demonstration was initially banned by the police due to possible security risks, but two weeks ago a Swedish court decided to overturn the police decision, following an appeal by Momika, arguing that the security risks were not such as to prevent the right to burn the Koran. There was a fear that the burning of the Koran would cause riots and incidents around the mosque: there was in fact a protest demonstration, albeit a rather small one. Some had tried to throw stones at Momika but had been stopped by the police.