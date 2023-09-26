The Synod learns from young people

Japanese nun, responsible for youth ministry in the diocese of Yokohama, Momoko Nishimura was chosen by the Pope among the 9 delegate presidents

«Young people have many gifts to give to the Synod. When I accompanied them to the World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon they showed me once again what it means to walk together. Listening to each other, helping each other, reaching everyone using the tools that technology offers us: for me the WYD was a beautiful testimony of what synodality really is.” The speaker is Sister Momoko Nishimura, a Japanese nun whom Pope Francis has appointed among the nine delegate presidents of the October Assembly: she is one of the non-bishop members with the right to vote at the Synod, a sign of that openness to the entire ecclesial community which is was the key to the entire path desired by Francesco.

Forty-eight years old, born and raised in a reality like that of Japan, where Catholics are a tiny minority, Momoko Nishimura is part of the religious family of the Servants of the Gospel of God’s Mercy. After a license in theology at Sophia University in Tokyo, Momoko Nishimura was on a mission for six years in Argentina and is now responsible for youth ministry in the diocese of Yokohama.

Already at the Asian Continental Assembly of the Synod in Bangkok last February, he had moderated one of the work sessions and contributed to the drafting of the summaries. Now in Rome, as delegate president, a delicate role awaits her in an Assembly on which many expectations are concentrated, but also the risk of strong conflicts.

But first for her there was the WYD event, experienced with 240 Japanese boys and girls: «The meeting with other young people from all over the world and the Pope’s words left a profound mark: they were not simply happy, but also provoked by questions about faith and the meaning of life.”

This sincere desire to understand each other and walk together is what the Synod would like the Synod to learn from young people. «I hope that we will be able to listen to each other to discern where the Spirit leads us and be faithful to him – he adds -. Coming from Asia I also hope that the Church can be more inclusive, open to the cultures and experiences of local realities and to dialogue with other religions.”

But there is also another aspect that Momoko Nishimura underlines: the specific contribution that delegates coming from realities where Christians are a minority can bring to the Synod. «I was born and raised in a country where we Catholics are just 0.2% of the population and this necessarily leads us to compare ourselves with the opinions of others – she underlines. It teaches us not to think of imposing our own ideas or religious beliefs, but to listen, try to understand, discern, pray to understand where the Spirit guides our conscience and to love everyone like Jesus, because everyone is sensitive to love. Where there is love, there is God: this is the message that as a minority in Asia we can bring to the Synod.”